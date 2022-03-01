Blackpool creatives mark International Women's Day with three-day festival

Old Electric theatre marks International Women’s Day with three nights of female creativity on the Fylde.

The festival runs from Saturday 05th until Tuesday 08th March - International Women's Day, at the Springfield Road theatre.

Performances come from Blackpool street dance crew House Of Wingz, and a singing for wellbeing choir. The headlining act is Saving Britney - a one-woman play inspired by the #FreeBritney movement and packed full of 90s nostalgia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saving Britney - a one-woman touring play inspired by the #freebritney movement

Shereen Roushbaiani, who co-wrote the show and performs in it, said: “Britney was

absolutely an icon for me, but she was one of many on a huge list of women who were

manufactured to be something unrealistic for me to aspire to.

“Saving Britney is full of nostalgia, laughs, and throwbacks but also makes you leave with a

feeling of empowerment to take back ownership of our own lives.”

You can take part in workshops throughout the event too - activities include life drawing, circus skills, singing and crafts.

Melanie Whitehead, Artistic Director of The Old Electric, said: “Many of the events on offer are led by women and, in fact, a lot of our local artistic leaders are women, so this felt like the perfect opportunity to show off the quality of what we put into Blackpool.”