Blackpool Colour Splash 2019: Pictures as more than 1,000 people take part in one of the resort's most colourful events
One of Blackpool's most colourful events this weekend is expected to bring in around £30,000 for Trinity Hospice.
More than 1,000 people, covered from head to foot in powder paint, braved the beach yesterday to take part in the Blackpool Colour Splash at Starr Gate, with participants racing through seven colour stations along the a 3k route. Our selection of photos shows some of those involved, enjoying the fun.
Specs appeal - entrants in the Blackpool Colour splash were armed with colourful, protective spectacles as they joined in the fun.