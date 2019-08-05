Blackpool Air Show and St Annes Kite Festival: Here's your weather forecast for a busy weekend on the coast

It's all eyes to the skies this weekend as to major attractions come to the Lancashire coastline.

As St Annes enjoys its spectacular kite festival on the beach around the pier, a few miles up the prom will see Blackpool host its annual air show in front of The Tower.

Both the airshow and kite festival are on the same weekend

Both events will take place on both Saturday and Sunday 10 and 11 August, but what does the weather hold for being out and about on the seafront?

The unsettled weather will continue this coming weekend, with scattered heavy showers changing to cloudy on Saturday nighttime.

Showers will be slow-moving across northern areas.

Sunday looks like a slightly better day with a cloudy start and sunny intervals, but light showers may appear by late morning.

St Annes Kite Festival

Temperatures should reach the high teens, and a fresh moderate breeze will keep those kites flying.