Bee world record attempt

Manchester's Heaton Park will be a hive of activity on Saturday, June 29, when the Manchester Festival of Nature (#MFoN) creates a massive buzz.

Part of #MFoN will be an attempt on a new World Record for the most people dressed as bees anywhere on the planet.

There will be big bees, small bees, bee families, bees from businesses, pub bees, community bees and people just wearing black and yellow jumpers.

#MFoN committee member Alan Wright said: “Bees and other insects are part of the circle of life, pollinating plants, getting rid of smaller insects and providing food for

larger creatures.

“While dressing up as a bee is a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon, it also carries that message that we need to stop their decline right now. The situation is

critical and we need to act before other species become extinct.”

#MFoN will be an opportunity for people to get involved in a number of interesting activities but, at the same time, learn about the environment and how the top

conservation bodies are working to help wildlife on their doorsteps.

You can support

#MFoN raising money for this and future festivals at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/manchester-festival-of-nature-mfon