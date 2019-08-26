Ariana Grande 'overwhelmed' as she performs at Manchester Pride

Have your say

Ariana Grande said she was "completely overwhelmed" after performing in Manchester again two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert.

"I'm so happy to be with you, so thank you for having me," Grande told the crowd at Manchester Pride on Sunday night.

"Sorry, I'm so nervous. I had so much more to say but I'm really very overwhelmed. So thank you."

The 26-year-old was headlining the annual event.

She last appeared in the city in June 2017 at the One Love concert, which she organised to raise money for the emergency fund after the deadly attack at her show at Manchester Arena the previous month.

Grande posted a message on Twitter ahead of her Pride slot, saying: "On our way to Manchester Pride.

"love u so much.

"can't wait to give u all our love."

The singer added: "you're my heart in every way.

"see u soon."

Twenty-two people were killed in the terrorist attack, including several from the North West.

Jane Tweddle, 51, a receptionist from Blackpool, was waiting with her friend, who survived, when she was killed.

Georgina Callender, 18, from Whittle-le-Woods, was in her second year at Runshaw College in Leyland.

Michelle Kiss, 45, a mum-of-three from Whalley, died when she went to pick up her then 12-year-old daughter Millie, who survived.

And Saffie Roussos, eight, from Leyland, was the youngest to die. Her mum Lisa and her oldest sister Ashlee Bromwich were injured but survived.