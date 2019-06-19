Alton Towers adds new attractions for its 2019 Scarefest

It’s a popular date in the calendar for thrill-seekers – and now Alton Towers Resort has revealed its 2019 Scarefest line up.

The theme park will transform into a top Halloween destination with three major new attractions this year.

The brand new Alton Towers Dungeon is promising less laughs and more screams when you encounter the gruesome Plague Doctor, the twisted Torturer or the terrifying Witch of Burslem.

If that’s not scary enough, a new chilling scare maze invites guests to venture into the The Attic: Terror of the Towers and there’s a new family maze called Darkest Depths featuring a ghostly voyage into pirate folklore.

A spokesman for Alton Towers Resort said: “There is something for all the family to enjoy, so take in the spooky sights, music and street theatre for some spine-tingling fun!

“Alton Towers Scarefest is also a must-do Halloween event for families with younger children who can take part in the CBeebies Land Monster Ball and ride attractions at dusk!”

Scarefest takes place on October weekends – October 5, 6, 12 and 13 – then each day from October 18 to November 3.

A day pass during Scarefest is included in the Alton Towers Premium Season Pass, which also entitles you to one entry into the Alton Towers Dungeon.

Visit www.AltonTowers.com/Scarefest