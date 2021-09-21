A flashback to A Taste of Leyland in 2019

Coun Paul Foster, Leader of the council said: “I’m thrilled that A Taste of Leyland is back for people to enjoy and also to support local businesses, which is more important than ever.

“The event offers something for all ages and can be enjoyed both indoors and outdoors.

"Whether you’re a foodie, a lover of live music or want to bring the kids down for a fun day out, I encourage you to come down, support the event and have a great day.”

Leyland Market and Ecroyd Street car park will host this one-day event between 11am-4pm.

It will feature a range of food and drink from local and regional businesses, live music from local acts throughout the day including Phil Ireland, Just Giorge, Kev Jameson.

There will also be children’s rides and activities such as face painting (for a small charge).

Jack Godwin, owner of Market Ale House, said: “A Taste of Leyland is one of our favourite events of the year, which we have supported since it started back in 2015.

“It’s great seeing people come together to enjoy themselves but it also has a really positive impact on the local economy, with people supporting and discovering businesses in Leyland.”