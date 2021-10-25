The Preston community organisation Here for Humanity are hosting a 'Bonkers Bingo' tonight, and all the money raised will be going towards their increasingly in demand food hub.

The event, open to all adults, will take place from 7pm at Tulketh Tap Room in Ashton-on-Ribble, and includes games of bingo, higher and lower, raffles, and a Halloween fancy dress competition.

Chris Murray, Here for Humanity's founder, said: "Bonkers Bingo is an event we are running to help raise some funds to support the food bank during the coming recent universal credit withdrawal and the end of furlough over the next couple months.

"With the end of furlough we have seen a massive increase to the food bank and then, along with the reduction to universal credits, demand's becoming unprecedented as the percentage of people on either of them supports was city wide."

Chris added: "We wouldn't be able to do it without the support of the Tulketh Tap Room who have provided us the premises to run it."

As well as Tulketh Tap Room, Bonkers Bingo is going ahead with the help of many other local businesses, who have donated numerous prizes to be won by those at the event, as well as by those who cannot attend.

The Halloween themed event is starting at 7pm tonight.

Chris said: "We are running the bingo using prizes from local businesses and over 40 have donated prizes with another 20 still coming from people.

"We also have lots of prizes separate from the bingo for people to win who not be attending but still want take part, the most sought after being The Smart Fit 12 Month Membership worth a staggering £352!"

Other prizes up for grabs include the chance to attend a City and Guilds training academy and come away with a City and Guild assured qualification worth over £700, as well as beauty, home accessories, alcohol and sweet treats prizes

There are also plenty of restaurant and takeaway vouchers including £30 for Smashed, £25 for Scrandinavia, £20 Evan's Fish & Chips and a banquet for two at The Silk Route, whilst various other prizes will be revealed on the night.

The event will be held at Tulketh Tap Room, pictured is owner Ray Woods.

Ticket sales for the event itself will be on the night, and you can buy raffle tickets whilst there, which cost £2.50 each or five for £10.