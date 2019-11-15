Great venues to host your Christmas party in Preston for 2019

6 great venues to host your Christmas party in Preston for 2019

It's almost Christmas party season, so if you're this year's lucky party organiser, don't worry we're here to help.

Whether your party is for family, friends or work, here are some of fantastic festive party venues in and around Preston to get your planning started. If you'd like your party nights including here, please email colin.ainscough@jpimedia.co.uk

Evoque in Preston are available to host parties from 4 to 1800 guests. Price are from 10 per person.

1. Christmas Parties at Evoque

Group parties from 2 to 180 guests at Preston's Marriott Hotel are from 19.99 per person. Included are Arrival drink, three course choice menu, table novelties, DJ & Disco.

2. Marriott Hotel Preston

Christmas party night at Ribby Hall include fantastic food, entertainment and a late night disco. 3 course set menu and private party nights from 35.00pp. Private Christmas lunches are from 26pp.

3. Christmas Party at Ribby Hall Village

Christmas party nights at Shaw Hill include superb food, first class entertainment, resident DJ & festive atmosphere.

4. Shaw Hill Hotel

