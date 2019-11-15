6 great venues to host your Christmas party in Preston for 2019
It's almost Christmas party season, so if you're this year's lucky party organiser, don't worry we're here to help.
Whether your party is for family, friends or work, here are some of fantastic festive party venues in and around Preston to get your planning started. If you'd like your party nights including here, please email colin.ainscough@jpimedia.co.uk
1. Christmas Parties at Evoque
Evoque in Preston are available to host parties from 4 to 1800 guests. Price are from 10 per person.