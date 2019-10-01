5 places to pick your own pumpkins in Lancashire

Have your say

Autumn is now in full swing and with Halloween just around the corner, you may be searching for the best places to get your hands on a pumpkin.

These are five of the best places to pick your own pumpkins in Lancashire.

There are numerous places to pick your own pumpkins in Lancashire

Bradshaws Farm Shop, Garstang

Bradshaws Farm Shop has home grown Pumpkins, which are grown ready for Halloween.

The Facebook page states, “Its nearly that time of year again!

“We have a few thousand pumpkins growing on our farm on 3 patches ready to be picked so you’re sure to find the perfect one!

“Pumpkin picking is available every day in October with half term being the busier times.

“There is no need to book and it's free to enter, just pay for what you pick.

We have wheelbarrows available but you may need wellies if it's been wet.”

Prospect Farm, Garstang By Pass Rd, PR3 1 Garstang

Big Pumpkins, Hesketh Bank

Big Pumpkins specialise in growing Giant Pumpkins and also big pumpkins and squashes for 3D Pumpkin Carving.

Subject to stock availability, their 2019 pumpkin picking days will be held on Saturday October 12, Sunday October 13, Saturday October 19 and Sunday October 20.

Becconsall Lane, Hesketh Bank PR4 6RR

Windmill Animal Farm, Ormskirk

Daily from 12 October 2019, with over 20,000 pumpkins ready for Halloween harvesting.

Wheelbarrows will be provided, but don’t forget to take your wellies!

Fish Lane, Burscough, Ormskirk L40 1UQ

Roby Mill Pumpkin Patch, Skelmersdale

Roby Mill Pumpkin Patch will open on Friday October 11, and this year the farm will also be producing 'mini-kins', which can be used as table decorations, candle holders and centrepieces.

The Facebook page explains, “we open on Friday 11th October 2019 and here at Roby Mill Pumpkin Patch our Orange and White Pumpkins are coming along nicely.”

Johnsons Farm, Lafford Ln, Up Holland, Skelmersdale WN8 0QY

Croston Pumpkin Patch

Open every weekend in October from 10am - 4pm, including half term week 21 - 25 October.

Wheelbarrows will be available to use to help transport your pumpkins and wellies/boots are recommended.

Highcroft, Highfield Road, Croston, PR26 9HH