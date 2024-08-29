25 great last-minute Lancashire attractions to take your family before the school holidays end

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Mar 2024, 14:22 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 18:08 BST

Whether you love exploring the countryside or riding rollercoasters, Lancashire has something for you.

As families gear up to enjoy the last few days of the school holidays, we’ve put together a list to help you make the most of your time off together.

From the world famous Blackpool Tower to Rivington Pike, there are a wide variety of things to do if you're planning a visit to Lancashire.

Here are 25 great attractions for a great family day out:

1. Pleasure Beach Resort

Whether it’s heart-pounding thrills or family fun, Pleasure Beach Resort is the ultimate destination for adventure-lovers. | Pleasure Beach Resort

2. Pendle Hill

Nelson, BB9 6LG | Most famous for its links to the now notorious witch trials of 1612, Pendle Hill and its surrounding towns and villages are a truly bewitching area of Lancashire. | Charles Rawding

3. Blackpool Tower

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ | The Blackpool Tower is one of Britain's best-loved landmarks, and one of the resort's most popular attractions. | Mark Ashmore Photo: Mark Ashmore

4. Rivington Pike

Rivington Pike is one of the north of England's best viewpoints. The historic tower is reputed to date as far back as far as 1138 and boasts breath-taking views of Rivington and beyond. | Contributed

