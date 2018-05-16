Things to do (May 18 to 20)

The weather is forecast to be good, so there's no excuse not to get out for these events happening in Lancashire over the weekend.

FREE: Lunesdale Studio Arts Trail, Lune Valley, Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20

Amber Barratt is one of the performers taking part in Brabin's Rocks

With its growing popularity and reputation, the Lunesdale Arts Trail has become a significant annual creative event in the calendar of the North West. Travelling through the pretty stone-built hamlets with the rough moorland and Pennine hills in the distance, it is possible to meet the individual artists in their different studios and workshops. Insights can be gained into how a particular artist works, see work in progress and discuss the motivation behind their activity. Visit www.lunesdalearts.co.uk/ to learn more.

FREE: Crafty Vintage, Preston, Sunday, May 20

Award-winning event organisers Crafty Vintage are taking their unique brand of ‘retro cool’ to Fulwood, near Preston, with a pop-up event to showcase Redrow’s new show homes. Fun for all the family is on the itinerary at Redrow’s Tabley Green development in Lightfoot Lane with music and merriment, craft stalls and demos, ‘Babs’ the vintage campervan and a stylish retro Citroen H van offering refreshments. The event runs from 11am until 4pm. There will also be a magician and face painter to keep children entertained.

PAID: Colour Dash, Preston, Friday, May 18

There's lots to see on the Lunesdale Studio Arts Trail in the Lune Valley

Archbishop Temple School is holding a Colour Dash fun run. This event will take place at 6.30pm at the school on St Vincent’s Road, Fulwood. Fun runners’ tickets are £4.50 per person or two for £8, in advance. Spectators can attend for free. Runners are advised to buy their tickets now, as they will be £5 per person on the door. Runners can choose from the 3km or 6km Colour Dash. There will also be food stalls, face painting and family friendly games. For more information and to secure a place visit www.archbishoptemple.com

PAID: Plant and Craft Sale, Lancaster, Saturday, May 19

There will be plant and craft stalls, raffle, refreshments and cake stall at this Plant and Craft Sale, organised by Halton Gardening Group. Entry is £1 for adults, and children go free. It’s a good way to stock up your garden, flower beds, vegetable beds, greenhouses, hanging baskets, tubs etc, and an opportunity to talk to the gardeners too - get some valuable advice and tips. It’s being held at The Centre @ Halton from 10am until 2pm. For more information or to book a table call 01524 811316.

PAID: Brabin’s Rocks, Chipping, Saturday, May 19

Lawn Mower Racing is taking place at Thornton Hall Country Park

Brabin’s Rocks is Chipping’s first annual music festival. With amazing musical artists playing throughout the day, bouncy castles, children’s entertainment, licensed bar and much much more. You can expect to see musicians like Cat Perrin, Amber Barratt, Wreckless and Overload. It’s all happening at Chipping Show Ground on Longridge Road. Doors open at 12pm and tickets are £7 for adults; £3 for children; with a family ticket at £20. To book visit https://brabinsrocks.com

FREE: The Witch of Samlesbury Hall Tour, Samlesbury, Sunday, May 20

You may have heard of the Pendle witches, but the Samlesbury witches committed terrible deeds and got away with their crimes. Samlesbury’s very own wickedly witty witch Janey Southworth will take you on a guided tour through the Hall and bring the past back to life – great fun for all the family, and completely free too. Tours begin at 11am and 2pm. If you enjoy your visit, there are donation boxes dotted around the Hall and your contribution goes towards the upkeep and preservation of the Hall.

FREE: The Royal Wedding Party, Preston, Saturday, May 19

Preston Docks will roar to the sound of the MX Nationals British Championship

The folk of Longton, near Preston are celebrating the marriage of Harry and Meghan the best way they know how - with a party for the whole village. Watch the Royal wedding on the big screen then enjoy a barbeque, gin and prosecco bars, live music, 1940s DJ and dancing, kids bouncy castle and face painting, ice cream van and much more. They will also be screening the FA cup final. It makes for perfect fun for all the family. The fun starts at 11.30am at The Golden Ball on Liverpool Road. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 01772 613 527.

FREE: Fleetwood Health Walk, Fleetwood, Saturday, May 19

A pleasant walk along the Fleetwood and Rossall seafront. If one hour is a bit too long for you, this walk is available as a gentle amble at 30 minutes. Let the leader know if you would find this helpful when you join the group. Suitable clothing and comfortable footwear is required. The walk starts at 2pm and is suitable for beginners. Meet at The Marine Hall on The Esplanade in Fleetwood for a prompt start. Walks take place every other Saturday afternoon. For more information call 01995 602125.

PAID: Shrek the Musical, Blackpool, until Sunday, May 27

Join Shrek, (Steffan Harri) and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona (Amelia Lily) from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairytale misfits, and a biscuit with attitude, and you’ve got an irresistible mix of adventure, laughter and romance, guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages. It’s at Blackpool’s Opera House, with various showtimes. Call 0844 856 1111 to book.

PAID: Xplorer, Thornton, Saturday, May 19

Learn more about Winckley Square during a walk and talk on Sunday

Xplorer is the perfect outdoor activity for children and their families. Children will enjoy using a simple map to complete the navigational challenge. To take part simply register, collect your map and answer sheet and off you go. It’s taking place at Wyre Estuary Country Park on River Road, Stanah, Thornton. You can drop in any time between 11am and 1pm. Map packs are 50p each. For more information call 01995 602125 or visit the www.xplorer.org.uk/ where you can find out more about the benefits of Xplorer.

PAID: Lawn Mower Racing, Thornton-in-Craven, Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 20

Lawn mower racing, which is always a popular event, is back at Thornton Hall Country Park in Thornton-in-Craven, near Skipton. You can experience two days of fast, family fun. There’s also lots of farm fun to be had - including animal feeding, animal petting, egg collecting and much more. Open from 10am. No ticket is required for this event - normal admission applies. Admission is £6.50 for adults; £7 children; £2.50 for those aged under two, and under ones go free . It’s on Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk/

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, May 20

Harold Salisbury and friends will be providing the tunes at The Ferret in Preston on Sunday evening. Harold’s mastery on saxophone is ably supported by Keith Ashcroft on guitar, Paul Burgess on drums and Norm Helm on bass. The music starts at 9pm and admission is £3. On the night expect some hot and funky jazz classics.

FREE: Bleasdale Tower Garden Open Days, Bleasdale, Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20

Enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Bleasdale with their open weekend on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a guided walk each day, along with stalls to visit and the blooming marvellous gardens to explore. The event is free to attend and no booking is necessary, just turn up. The gardens are open from 12.30pm until 4.30pm each day. The Guardian Concert Band will also be performing on the Sunday from 2pm until 4pm. For more information contact the Visit Garstang Centre on 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

PAID: MX Nationals British Championship, Preston, Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20

The UK’s premier championship, the Michelin MX Nationals British Championship, returns to a radically rebuilt and virtually all-new Preston Docks circuit. It’s an action-packed weekend of racing for the whole family, with 26 races over two days. Classes cater for youths from the age of 11, right through to the very best pro racers the UK has to offer. It’s on Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 5pm. Adult weekend passes are £15; under 13s go free. Call 01235 848767 to book.

FREE: Winckley Square Walk & Talk, Preston, Sunday, May 20

Would you like to learn more about your local heritage? Why not join The Friends of Winckley Square Gardens on Sunday for a guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian square? Talks are free. Everyone is welcome, but booking is essential. The walk is wheelchair accessible. All talks meet in the centre of the gardens at 2pm. Call 01942 821444 to book.