Things to do (March 2 until March 5)

Banish the winter blues with one of these great events.

FREE: Wedding Fair & Bridal Show, Blackpool, Sunday, March 4

Author David Hewitt will be giving a talk at Coppull Library

If you are getting married and you are planning your big day, don’t miss the Wedding Fair & Bridal Show at The Village Hotel, East Park Drive, Blackpool. You’ll find everything you need for your special day - dresses, cakes, stationery, flowers, photography, jewellery, menswear and more. The show will be open from 11am until 3pm, with a fantastic catwalk show at 1.30pm. Admission is free, and all brides will receive a free goody bag and a copy of the latest Lancashire Weddings magazine. For further details call 01253 361893.

PAID: Archeology Forum, Lancaster, Saturday, March 3

The Annual Archaeology Forum, hosted by the Regional Heritage Centre, has been established as a key event in the archaeological calendar of the North of England for many years. A range of familiar names and new voices will report on the range of work being undertaken in professional and community settings. Tickets are £29 or £26.10 for friends and patrons of RHC members. Runs from 9am until 5pm and is being held at Lancaster University. To book a place visit http://www.lancaster.ac.uk

FREE: Pinto Beans, Preston, Sunday, March 4

Pinto Beans are in action at Mad Hatters

Top jazz four-piece Pinto Beans are in action again this weekend at the newly renamed Mad Hatters (formerly the Ale Emporium) on Fylde Road in Preston. Harold Salisbury leads the pack as usual, on saxophones and flute, with Norman Helm performing some hot and stomping rhythms on bass, Tom Vernon on guitar and Jonathan Hartley on drums. Expect some funky jazz classics.It all kicks off at 9pm and admission is free. For more information visit www.facebook.com/aleemporiumpreston or call 01772 379534.

PAID: World at Your Feet, Blackpool, Friday, March 2 until Sunday, March 4

The 8th World At Your Feet is crammed full with the usual smorgasbord of dance delights – Irish, ballet, jazz, tap and scenes from musicals. It is presented by members of Whittaker’s Dance and Drama Centre in Blackpool and it’s perfect for all the family. There are various performances times at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre. Ticket prices range from £13 to £17, with concessions and under 18s at £12. To book visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/world-at-your-feet/

Why not go along to Coppull Library and meet author David Hewitt, who will be talking about his latest book, Joseph 17. It’s a true but unusual story of a man caught up in the first world war and about the things that war made even great men do. The event runs from 11am until 12pm. It is a free event, but booking is required, so book now to secure a place. Coppull Library is on Spendmore Lane in Coppull, Chorley. For more information, contact 0300 123 6703 or email coppull.library@lancashire.gov.uk

FREE: Demonstration Garden Open Day, Fleetwood, Saturday, March 3

Gardening volunteers at the Memorial Park in Fleetwood invite you to join them for a tour of the Demonstration Garden. The event will also feature crafts and plant sales, and refreshments will be available. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended for this event. Meet at the Pavillion on the park for an 11am start. The event runs until 3pm. For more information visit http://www.discoverwyre.co.uk/whats-on/demonstration-garden-open-day-p908800 or call 01253 891000.

FREE: Teddy Bear Hospital, Lancaster, Saturday, March 3

Litfest 2018 kicks off in Lancaster

Lancaster Medical School is taking over the Campus in the City shop in St Nicholas Arcades, to bring you this event. It is a fun activity aimed at making four to nine-year-olds feel more comfortable around doctors and hospitals. Children can bring along their sick or injured teddies and participate in activities to diagnose and treat them! Our expert ‘Teddy Doctors’, who are volunteer medical students, will bandage sore paws and use teddies and related activities to help explain to children what happens in hospital. From 10.30am until 3.30pm.

PAID: Lostock Hall Mind Body Spirit, Preston, Sunday, March 4

Lostock Hall Conservative Club on Brownedge Road is the venue for this Mind Body Spirit event. There will be over 30 stalls including readers, therapists, handcrafted gifts, spiritual artwork, crystals, incense, himalayan salt lamps, essential oils and much, much more. There are talks also scheduled throughout the day and refreshments will be available. It runs from 11am until 5pm. Admission is £3. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1650805851705421/

PAID: Mother’s Day Arts & Crafts, Preston, Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4

At this weekend’s drop-in craft session at Brockhole’s Nature Reserve, they will be getting creative by making tissue paper flowers, a perfect gift for Mother’s Day. You may get a little messy, so come dressed with that in mind. The sessions are being held at 10am until 12pm and then 1pm until 3pm. Admission to the event is £3 per item, and you can pay on the door. Normal car parking charges to Brockholes Nature Reserve also apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

FREE: Lancaster Literature Festival, Lancaster, from Friday, March 2 until Sunday, March 25

Head to Longton Library for the Short Story Reading Group

Litfest develops writers, engages readers and audiences, and celebrates literary excellence. This is done through the annual literature festival which has been staged since 1978 and a range of other publishing, development and participatory projects that have positioned in the organisation at the heart of Lancashire’s cultural and creative activity. There will be various events and activities through Lancaster.For more information and full programme visit http://litfest.org

PAID: Lambing Live at Mrs Downsons, Clayton-le-Dale, from Saturday, March 3 until Sunday, June 3

Watch spring arrive down at Hawkshaw Farm in Clayton-le-Dale and take the time to explore this working farm. This year Lambing Live at Mrs Dowsons has got new lambing barns and new experiences to enjoy. Dress up warm and splash through the farm tracks filled with our newest spring arrivals and see your favourite farm residents. Strolling through the barns you’ll meet the colourful farming team and catch a glimpse of real farm life – a perfect start to spring at the farm. Open weekends, school and bank holidays from 10.30am until 5pm, from March 3 until June 3.

FREE: Harry Potter: A History of Magic, Lancaster, until Sunday, September 16

Until September 16, visitors will be able to discover fascinating facts about the History of Magic at Lancaster City Museum. Displays have been launched simultaneously in 20 public libraries across the UK in tandem with the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition at the British Library in London. This event is free, but booking is required.

FREE: Short Story Reading Group, Longton, Monday, March 5

Head to Longton Library for this friendly group on alternate Monday evenings where they read a new story every session from a wide range of different authors and genres. Unlike traditional reading groups there is no need to have read anything beforehand; just turn up, get comfy with a hot drink, listen and follow along with the story as it is read out loud - making it suitable for people with visual impairments too. Perfect for those who love reading and talking about reading. Admission is free. Runs from 5.15pm until 6.45pm. For more details call 0300 123 6703.

PAID: Winter Tree Identification, Thornton, Sunday, March 4

It’s never to late to learn, or refresh your memory, and Wyre Estuary Country Park is offering the chance to discover (or rediscover) how to identify winter trees. You can join the rangers to look at basic winter tree identification using mainly buds and bark. As this is an outdoor event, make sure to dress up warm and wear suitable footwear. It’s on Sunday from 10.30am. Admission is £3.50 adults and £2.50 concessions.

FREE: Guided Walk, Rivington, Saturday, March 3

Join Rivington Hall Barn’s expert for a this guided walk through the gardens, learning more about how Lord Leverhulme and Thomas Lawton made their vision a reality. Starts at 10am from Great House Barn on Saturday. Suitable clothing and footwear is essential. Some of the site is quite steep, so be prepared for this. A donation is suggested for this event.