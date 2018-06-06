Things to do (June 9 - 13)

Whatever the weather, why not try one of these events:

PAID: Black Powder Ginsperience Summer Events, Preston, Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10

Head to Cedar Farm Galleries for their Farm Day

Black Powder Gin are back for more Ginsperience events and they have even more new and exciting flavours for you to try. If gin be your thing then you’re in for a rare treat as they now have over 30 Black Powder Gin flavours to choose from. Their distillery offers the perfect setting for you to enjoy the fruits of their labour. The night also includes live music from Scott Hutchinson. It’s at the Black Powder Distillery, The Old Gun Room, Preese Hall, Weeton from 7pm. Tickets are £48. Call 07894 138473 to book.

PAID: Watercolour Classes, Preston, Saturday, June 9

Popular tutors, Alan Hudson and Rod Walmsley, return with a series of watercolour classes. These classes are open to all levels of ability, whether you’re inexperienced at painting, or a developing artist. You will be guided step by step at each stage of the painting process. You will be required to bring your own art materials. Booking early is recommended. They are at Barton Grange Garden Centre from 10am until 4pm. Tickets: £18. Call 01995 642980 to book your ticket or visit the Garden Centre.

PAID: KWCC MusicFest, Kirkham, Saturday, June 9

Cleveleys Car Show can be found in the town centre

Six local live bands - Sabotage, Bridge the Gap, Josh Bilsborrow, April Moon, Lancaster Bombers and Joanna Shorrock - from 2pm until 10pm, with other family activities around the ground as part of the cricket club’s Club Day. Full bar facilities, local food outlets and gated security. First act onstage at 2pm. It’s at Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club, Woodlands Avenue, Kirkham. Tickets are £2 per adult; £1 per child; and £5 per family. Call 07767 806494 to book.

FREE: Cedar Farm Day, Mawdesley, Sunday, June 10

The makers and shakers at the award-winning Cedar Farm in Mawdesley are inviting Lancashire folk to come along and celebrate the best of craft and festival fun at their very first Cedar Farm Day. There will be lots to entertain you, including story telling in the animal barn, archery demonstrations, BBQ food (along with lots of beer, gin and prosecco) , live music, tasters, art and craft demonstrations, workshops and lots more. Runs from 10am until 5pm. Admission is free, but some activities may incur a charge.

FREE: Cleveleys Car Show, Cleveleys, Sunday, June 10

Lancaster Singers will be performing in the concert Heroes and Villains

The Cleveleys Car Show is a town centre display of sports, classics, American, hot rod kit cars and interesting cars which is free to enter. There will also be cars on the New Promenade as well as a display of model aircraft. A programme of live music and entertainment is planned for the Plaza, meaning that the show should provide something for everyone. It is an all-day event. For more information, especially if you wish to exhibit a vehicle, visit www.cleveleyscarshow.co.uk/ or call 07854 865807.

PAID: Heroes and Villians, Lancaster, Sunday, June 10

This concert features an eclectic mix of choral arrangements, with music from Handel and Verdi to Bernstein, Whitacre, the Beach Boys and Billy Joel. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear an enjoyable mix of both well-known and lesser known musical works performed by an established and popular Lancaster choir. It’s being held at Ashton Memorial, Lancaster. Concert starts at 7.10pm. Tickets are £10, available from Lancaster Visitor Information Centre; www.lancastersingers.org or on the door.

PAID: Myerscough College Open Day and Country Fair, Sunday, June 10

Head to Blackpool to catch the end of the 56th Manchester to Blackpool Car Run

Why not go along to the Myerscough College Open Day and Country Fair for an action-packed fun-filled day out for all the family. The annual event takes place from 10am until 5pm. As one of the biggest days out in Lancashire’s outdoor events calendar, you are sure to find plenty to see and do across the whole College site. There will be a wide array of demonstrations, shows, interactive activities and more. Ticket prices vary - with early bird tickets cheaper than on the gate. Visit /www.myerscough.ac.uk/open-day-country-fair-2018/ to book.

FREE: World Ocean’s Day, Blackpool, Saturday, June 9

Join LOVEmyBEACH with the Ribble Rivers Trust and Blackpool Council to celebrate international World Oceans Day at Blackpool’s Blue Flag award-winning beach. There will be stalls on the promenade with information and activities to get involved in and giveaways for those who pledge to protect the oceans. Catch them by the cabin at South Beach Car Park, opposite the Pleasure Beach. Runs from 11am until 3pm. For more information visit http://lovemybeach.org/ where you can also find other events.

PAID: Father’s Day Crafts, Preston, Saturday, June 9

Brockholes Nature Reserve on Preston New Road is holding this special craft workshop. Go along and get creative by making an extra special present for Father’s Day. Sessions at 10am until 12pm and 1pm until 4pm. There is no need to book, just go along. You may get a little messy so go dressed with this in mind. Admission is £3 per item, pay on the door. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Normal car parking charges apply. For more information visit www.brockholes.org

PAID: Ghost Hunt - Lancaster Castle, Lancaster, Saturday, June 9

There's something for everyone during Making a Mark in Preston

Lancaster Castle is a place steeped in chilling and brutal history. The castle has been used as a prison since 1196 and has held many criminals. It has a very dark and sinister history, with many executions by hanging taking place there. It is a very eerie place by day and an extremely terrifying place by night. There are many of reported ghosts at the castle, and it’s no surprise with well over a thousand years of history. Paranormal Eye are holding a ghost hunt from 7pm. Tickets £49, book at www.paranormaleyeuk.co.uk

PAID: Grumpy Old Women to the Rescue, Preston, Wednesday, June 13

Fed up with flogging their guts out and always having to be in charge, the Grumpy Old Women have put their knobbly old feet up in glorious retirement, free at last to practise their extreme colouring-in, ukulele orchestra and novelty fudge- making. But can something tempt them out of retirement? Join for 90 mins of brand new ‘full-fat’, ‘batteries included’ comedy from the mistresses of grump in Grumpy Old Women to the Rescue. Starring Jenny Eclair, Dillie Keane and Lizzie Roper. For one night only at Preston’s Charter Theatre. Tickets from £26.50. Box office: 01772 80 44 44.

FREE: 56th Manchester to Blackpool Car Run, Blackpool, Sunday, June 10

First staged in 1963, the Manchester to Blackpool Car Run hosts an eclectic mix of veteran, vintage and classic vehicles . The cavalcade starts in Manchester, winding its way through some stunning north west countryside, finishing at the Italian Gardens in Blackpool’s Stanley Park. The Sunday event is free and you can expect the cars in Blackpool from 2pm.

FREE: Making a Mark, Preston, Saturday, June 9

Head to the Harris and Preston Flag Market on Saturday where you will discover lots to see, do and take away with you. Whether you’re a professional, a novice artist, or a family looking for a creative day out, there’s marks to be made by everyone. Donations of non-perishable food to create one of the art pieces are sought and will be accepted on the day. All food used in the final art piece will be given to Food Banks at the end of the event. There’s plenty on offer throughout the day, so there’s something for everyone. Live music will also be played throughout the day. It runs from 12pm until 4pm.

FREE: Preston Caribbean Carnival, Preston, Sunday, June 10

Preston carnival is the largest and longest running cultural celebration in Preston outside of the Preston Guild. Preston comes alive as the city dances to the rhythms of the Caribbean. It starts at 12pm on Sunday when the procession travels from Moor Park, down Deepdale Road and around the Deepdale area, onto North Road and back to Moor Park Avenue. The main stage programme will be starting at 1.30pm.

BY DONTATION: Guided Walk, Fleetwood, Tuesday, June 12

This guided walk with Dick Gillingham is entitled Flicks, Glitter, Greasepaint and the Roar of the Crowd, and it takes a look back at Fleetwood’s entertainment and sporting past. The walk is graded as easy, but comfortable footwear should be worn. Meet at Fleetwood Museum on Tuesday for a prompt 12pm start. The walk is expected to take one and half hours. Admission is by donation.