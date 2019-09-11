These are some of the pantos set to take place in and around Preston later this year
The shock closure of Preston Guild Hall earlier this year has left the city without its annual Christmas Pantomime at the venue.
Thankfully for panto lovers across the city there are plenty of other performances set to take place in and around Preston later this year.
1. Aladdin Albert Halls Bolton
Staring X Factor star Ray Quinn as Aladdin, the panto runs from November 30, 2019 until December 31, 2019
2. Peter Pan - The Grand Theatre, Blackpool
Starring Tom Lister as Captain Hook, Blackpool panto favourite Steve Royle as Smee and Jack Heasman as Peter Pan, this year's performance runs from December 6, 2019 until January 5, 2019.
3. Cinderella - Chorley Little Theatre
The performance is set tor un from December 13, 2019 until December 21, 2019.
4. Snow White - Manchester Opera House
Starring Craig Revel Horwood, Ben Nickless, Eric Potts and Zoe George this year's panto will run from Friday, December 6, 2019 until Sunday, December 29, 2019
