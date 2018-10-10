VIDEO: See Doctor Dolittle's animal pals brought to life, as new tour announces charity partnership

A new tour of musical Doctor Dolittle has announced its support of animal charity WWF - as images of their new stage puppets are released.

The show comes to Blackpool next September, with the star casting in the title role yet to be announced.

In the musical, Doctor Dolittle is on an adventure to find the Giant Pink Sea Snail which holds the secret of life and makes the world a happier place.

On the journey, with his human and animal companions, including the Pushmi-Pullyu and Polynesia the parrot, the doctor teaches us not only to talk to the animals but to listen to them as well!



And the show's producers have decided to help raise money for one of the world's biggest conservation organisations WWF - aiming to inspire and educate audiences on the actions they can take to help fight for the planet.

The show’s producer, John Stalker said: “Choosing to support the work of WWF through our bucket collections and in theatre fundraising events was a clear choice.

"The show highlights the need to create a world that lives in harmony with nature and it’s a great opportunity to inspire audiences across the UK and Ireland to take action.”

Gub-Gub the pig

This new production of Doctor Dolittle, with book, music and lyrics by double Academy Award-winner Leslie Bricusse, will be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the original film starring Rex Harrison and will feature the same songs, including the Academy Award-winning Talk To The Animals.

The task of bringing the menagerie to life has been given to puppet designer Nick Barnes and associate designer Caroline Bowman, who said: "Nobody has ever seen puppets like these before. I think these are puppets beyond your wildest dreams."



Nick Barnes added: “It's a real privilege to be able to create puppets for a show like this where there's going to be a wonderful cast of people operating them and performing with them. We're very excited.”

Appearing in the show at the Opera House, Blackpool, will be former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle as Polynesia, the star casting for Doctor Dolittle and Albert Blossom/Straight Arrow are yet to be announced for the show's resort run from Tuesday, September 3 to Saturday, September 14.

Tickets are on sale now.