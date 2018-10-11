VIDEO: New Opera House show will be so Berry good

Music lovers will be taken on a nostalgia trip with the latest West End show heading to Blackpool.

Motown The Musical’s debut UK tour opens tonight in Birmingham, and dates at the Opera House have been announced for August.

Motown The Musical is coming to the Opera House

As the Blackpool dates go on sale, the tour cast has been announced, featuring Edward Baruwa as Motown boss Berry Gordy, former Stooshe singer Karis Anderson as Diana Ross, X Factor 2016 finalist Nathan Lewis in his stage debut as Smokey Robinson, Shak Gabbidon-Williams as Marvin Gaye.

Director Charles Randolph-Wright said: “I am so thrilled we have been able to find this incredible cast of British artists for the UK tour of Motown The Musical.

“Their talent has astounded us all, as they embody the soul of Motown and capture the energy and essence of those iconic artists. We are so excited to bring this show to cities across the UK and can’t wait to begin. Get ready!”

The musical features 50 of Motown’s greatest hits, including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, I’ll Be There, Dancing In The Street, Stop! In The Name Of Love, My Girl and I Heard It Through The Grapevine, and tells the story behind the classic tracks.

Motown The Musical joins an already-exciting calendar at the Opera House in 2019, including Blood Brothers, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Rock Of Ages, Doctor Dolittle, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert and Kinky Boots all lined up.

A spokesman for the Winter Gardens said: “Motown The Musical, on its first UK tour, is a fantastic addition to our 2019 line up, a year which is fast becoming one of the most exciting to date featuring some of the biggest touring shows in the UK.”

Tickets for Mowtown The Musical at the Opera House, from Tuesday, September 27 to Saturday, September 31, are on sale now.

