Theatre group’s call for help to keep it on track

An inclusive theatre company is on the lookout for new trust members to develop their work.

TramShed Theatre Company, which marked its 10th anniversary last year, offers weekly performing arts workshops to children, young people and adults, with a specific focus on people with disabilities, social and emotional needs, and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Jay Manasse in TramShed Theatre's children's company

Artistic director Zac Hackett said the group had ‘exciting ambitions for the next decade’ as it sought new recruits to help push its work forward.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to help realise our new strategic vision; securing our future and the important role we play in the community for years to come,” he said.

“You’d be joining our registered charity at a significant time.

“We recently completed a strategic review and we’re at the start of a change management process.

Tina Heaney and Charlotte Hamilton, members of our TramShed Theatre's adult company for 10 years

“We are considering what we want to achieve and how we can become a sustainable organisation.”

The group is looking for people with a range of business-type skills - including human resources, fundraising, finance and public relations, as well as experience of theatre in education, and having worked in the arts as a performer, practitioner or manager.

TramShed is also seeking to appoint a new chair of trustees.

An open evening for prospective trustees to find out more about TramShed is taking place on Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm at Woodlands School, Whitegate Drive.

To attend the open evening or for more information email Marge Bradshaw at marge-bradshaw@outlook.com, or call 07816 296218.