The Girl Who Fell in Love with the Moon on stage in Lancaster

The Girl Who Fell in Love with the Moon by the theatre ensemble Zoo Co will be performed in Lancaster.

Audiences will join the tattered troupe to watch Luna’s tragic tale unravel for the first time.

Luna questions, why tonight?

With a live underscore played by onstage musicians, The Girl Who Fell in Love with the Moon sets out to explore humanity’s eternal fascination with the skies through the eyes of this playful and dynamic young ensemble.

A Tim-Burton-esque patchwork of puppetry, poetry, movement and live music is stitched together with Zoo Co’s explosive visual imagination.

Zoo Co was established in 2013 and has since created three critically acclaimed productions that have toured to over 20 venues across the UK.

They represent a new generation of theatre makers who are finding their voice in the industry via practical training and hands on experience.

The show takes place at Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster Arts, Lancaster University on Thursday (January 25) at 8pm.

Tickets range from £9.50-£15 on 01524 594151 or at www.lancasterarts.org.