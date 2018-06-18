Summer Holiday stop off for Ray and his big red bus buddies

The full cast of musical Summer Holiday has been confirmed for when it comes to Blackpool Opera House.

Joining the previously announced Dancing On Ice and X Factor star Ray Quinn, as Don the role made famous by Cliff Richard, will be stage regular Wayne Smith as long-suffering agent Jerry, and Sophie Matthew as runaway singer Barbara.

Sophie Matthews, centre, to star in Summer Holiday at Blackpool Opera House

Sophie is best known as Ginny in Channel 4’s Humans as well as playing Sarah in the UK tour of Our House.

Taryn Sudding will play Stella, her controlling fame-hungry mother. She is most well-known for playing Bombalurina in Cats across the world during a 14-year period, including in the original South African production.

Based on the iconic 1960s film of the same name, starring Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Summer Holiday will include all of the number one hits from the movie, plus some additional Cliff Richard classics.

* Summer Holiday, Opera House, Blackpool, Tuesday to Saturday, July 24 to 28. Book online at www.wintergardens blackpool.co.uk.