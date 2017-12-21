Strictly Come Dancing stars set to 'Dance to the Music' at Preston's Guild Hall

If you like Strictly Come Dancing, you’ll love a show coming to Preston’s Guild Hall next month.

Some of the BBC flagship programme’s former professional dancers have been recruited to perform in Dance to the Music.

Oksana Platero, who partnered Judge Robert Rinder in the 2016 series of Strictly, will be on the bill, as will her American husband Jonathan Platero who has taken part in the US version of the show ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’

Dance to the Music is created and stars another ex-Strictly favourite Kristina Rihanoff (pictured) who danced on the TV show for eight series between 2008 and 2015.

She will be remembered for partnering political journalist John Sergeant, as well as boxer Joe Calzaghe, DJ Goldie, actor and singer Jason Donovan, actor Colin Salmon, rugby player Ben Cohen, singer Simon Webbe and Irish folk singer Daniel O’Donnell.

Another ex-Strictly dancer, Robin Windsor is also in the show. He did four series, dancing with Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley, Deborah Meaden and Patry Kensit.

Singers Beth Sherburn and former X-Factor contestant Christopher Maloney will be providing the music.

Dance to the Music will appear at the Guild Hall on Saturday January 13. It is billed as “a must-see show like no other.”

It takes the audience on a journey through 100 years of dance,startring from the Roaring Twenties, with tap and Charleston, going through every decade of dance crazes up to modern day ballroom and Latin. Tickets range from £26.50 to £53.50 (meet and greet).