Stacey’s very happy to be close to home for festive starring role

With only a few days to go until the opening night of this year’s Preston pantomime, Aladdin, the actors have truly settled into rehearsals at the Guild Hall.

They are working to ensure the best quality performance is put on once again. The Pantomime starts on Thursday and runs through to January 3.

Phil Walker is once again writing, directing and starring in the show but for one cast member in particular, it’s going to be one to remember…

Stacey McClean, known for being a member of S Club Juniors, is playing the role of Princess Jasmine and is originally from Blackpool.

Stacey said: “I am so excited to be back performing so close to home this Christmas.

“I can remember my passion for singing started in Blackpool so I think it’s going to be extra special, not to mention having all my family and friends there to support me.

I used to work in Preston, too, so it’s nice to be back. I’m a Lancashire girl through and through!”

Joining Phil and Stacey on stage is Paul Zenon (TV Trickster), Jonathan Mayor (comedic compere), Carl Tracey (Nick Jnr), Marvyn Dickinson (CBBC Class Dismissed), and Jeffrey Longmore (Panto Dame).

The show will be brought right up to date with spectacular special effects, illusions and pyrotechnics that will amaze even the most techno-savvy of children, with Twins FX providing some stunning special effects for the show.