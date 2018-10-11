REVIEW: Best of British, Our Lady’s Parish Centre, St Annes

St Annes Musical Productions have assembled a large and talented cast for this review, showcasing the best of British musical theatre.

The show has an interesting mix of songs, from favourites such as Oliver! and Mary Poppins to new musicals like Everybody’s Talking about Jamie and Ghost The Musical.

Joint directors Joanne James and Danielle Wrench have set the numbers well but also cleverly allowed members of the cast to also choreograph numbers throughout the show. This ensures that there are a variety of ideas and styles used in each dance.

The company is lucky to have members of all ages who have been given the opportunity to showcase their talents.

There are many gifted singers – Millie Quine, Lewis James, Anastasia Measures-Wardle, Karl Hugo, Amelia Wilkins and Lloyd Mitchell all excelled in their solos.

There were also some wonderful spoken pieces by the more mature members of the cast – a perfectly timed ‘1066 and all that’ by Jim Etherington and a sublime rendition of a monologue from the Victoria Wood created character ‘Kitty’ by Vera Cummins.

Musical director Leanne Farrer has worked hard on the harmonies and numbers such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Hushabye Mountain showcase these - enhanced by an accomplished backing band.

Until Saturday.

PAULINE HARDIE