REVIEW: Beautiful - The Carole King Story, Opera House, Blackpool

With stunning sets and hits from the Sixties, Beautiful - The Carole King musical took its audience on a nostalgic trip down a musical memory lane.

Enjoying the final week of its UK tour at the Opera House, the Broadway and West End hit tells the true story of King’s inspirational rise to fame, from writing hit songs with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her touching friendship with fellow writers Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming a hugely successful solo star.

This Olivier and Tony award-winning show sizzled with classics such as Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, (You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman, One Fine Day and It’s Too Late.

Bronté Barbé shone in her role as King delivering a slick and authentic performance with some spine-tingling singing which earned her a standing ovation.

With laughs a-plenty rubbing shoulders with scenes that tugged on the heart strings Beautiful took its audience on a roller coaster of emotions - set to a backdrop of songs that defined a generation.

Stunning costumes and energetic dancing all added to the mix ensuring Beautiful was truly some kind of wonderful.

Until Saturday.

LOUISA GREGSON