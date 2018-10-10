Queer tour takes risks in new showcase at Grand

A new touring showcase of queer performance art will come to Blackpool this week.

New Queers On The Block has been put together to create a platform for new works in towns and cities outside the usual haunts of Manchester and London.

Stacy Makishi is one of the acts at New Queers On The Block

The tour, billed as ‘some of the finest international queer work around’, has been put together by Brighton’s Marlborough Theatre, and comes to Blackpool in partnership with resort groups AB&B, LeftCoast and QuaD.

Producer Xavier de Sousa said: “It’s hard to get experimental work to travel outside those places.

“But we wanted to understand why that was, and to take this show to places we haven’t been, and find out why these places lack a platform for LGBTQ+ artists.”

Among the acts due to appear are Oozing Gloop, making their New Queers tour debut, with what Xavier describes as an ‘insane work about life and queerness itself’ and ‘hilarious, messy and beautiful’.

Also featuring will be Rachael Young’s Nightclubbing piece, inspired by the seminal album by Grace Jones, but also exploring the place of women of colour in the UK - including last year’s incident of three women being refused entry to a club because of the colour of their skin.

And local act Bellez will be making their performance debut at the showcase in the Grand’s The Studio space on Saturday.

Xavier added: “Take a chance on this; it’s something different, moving and fun.

“If you want to see really contemporary theatre taking risks and having fun - this is the place to come. And don’t be put off ig you feel some of the subjects aren’t necessarily ‘you’.”

Tickets cost £8, from 01253 290190.