Panto star Jennifer to flick switch to turn on resort Christmas lights

Despite fears this year’s lights switch-on would not go ahead, this year’s show promises to be the biggest and best for years

Star of stage and screen Jennifer Ellison will be flicking the switch to turn on Blackpool’s Christmas lights.

Jennifer, who will also be playing Captain Hook in Blackpool’s Christmas production of Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure at the Opera House, is set to drop in and switch on the lights on Saturday, December 2, from 2pm.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be switching on the Christmas lights in Blackpool. It’s such a vibrant town and it’ll be great to see it all lit up and Christmassy right before we open Peter Pan.”

This year’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place at the junction of Bank Hey Street and Victoria Street.

Peter Pan also stars Jake Quickenden, Maureen Nolan and Radio Wave’s Scott Gallagher.