Oh we do like to be beside the seaside...

Take a trip to the beach for a sunny evening at the theatre, with Blackpool’s inclusive theatre company Tramshed next month.

The company, which marked its 10-year anniversary last year, is presenting its summer show Beside The Seaside, an all-new musical production at Blackpool Sixth Form College theatre from Thursday to Saturday, July 12 to 14.

Artistic director Zac Hackett said: “We began devising ideas for the latest performances in January, when members decided they wanted to explore ‘travel’ for our inclusive summer performance.

“Beside The Seaside is a meaningful, vibrant, funny and energetic show, which takes us through a journey of not only travel, but also the true meaning of home and our community.

“We have written musical numbers within the show to showcase our talented members and all characters within the story have been written specifically with each member in mind.

“The performances promise to be an energetic, comical and above all else fully inclusive experience for everyone that comes along.”

Tramshed works with children and adults, from all areas of the community, creating each inclusive production around its members allowing them to showcase and develop their skills in music, dance and drama.

Workshops take place each week during term time.

“The efforts our members put into every workshop never fails to amaze me,” Zac added. “They are so dedicated to inclusive performing arts and strive to be the very best they can be. “

Advance tickets cost £7 for adults, £5 for concessions.

Visit www.tramshed.org.uk for more information.