New chair for Grand's Friends' group

A new chair of the Friends Of The Grand has been selected.

As reported earlier this month, previous chairman John Buck was standing down from his role leading the Grand Theatre’s fundraising and volunteering group due to ill health.

Now, John Grady has been voted into to the role, taking the step up from his previous position as volunteer coordinator, treasurer and vice chairman.

He said his election was an honour, adding: “I will make it my goal to continue the good work, grow the membership and support the theatre.”

Chairman of the Grand Theatre Trust Roger Lloyd Jones praised the ‘excellent work and huge contributions’ Mr Grady already makes to the ‘theatre family’.

And theatre chief executive Ruth Eastwood added: “John’s hard work and passion for the Grand Theatre, plus his experience as treasurer over the last years make him an ideal candidate for the job.”

Previous chair, Mr Buck was one of the original group of volunteers who raised the money to save the theatre in 1973.

The Friends Of The Grand then rolled up their sleeves and cleaned and repaired the theatre for its 1981 reopening.

During the past 25 years, the group has raised more than £1.7m for works and projects at the Grand.