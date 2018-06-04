Matt’s going wild in debut theatre role

X Factor winner Matt Terry will roar into Blackpool in the autumn in the new stage adaptation of hit animated film Madagascar.

The 2016 talent show star will play Alex The Lion in Madagascar - The Musical, produced by Selladoor Family, which runs at the Opera House from Tuesday to Saturday, September 11 to 15.

Based on the DreamWorks animated film, it follows the crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo, ending up on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex The Lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at the zoo, where he and his friends - Marty The Zebra, Melman The Giraffe and Gloria The Hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals on tap.

But Marty’s curiosity gets the better of him and they’re soon off to explore the world.

Matt said: ‘I am so excited to be making my acting debut in the new production, Madagascar – The Musical.

“It’s a childhood memory for all of us - I can’t wait to be playing the lead role of Alex and bringing him to life.

“It will be an awesome night for everyone to enjoy.”

Since winning X-Factor, Matt has been recording music all over the world. After a top three hit with Ed Sheeran-penned winner’s single When Christmas Comes Around, he released his debut album Trouble in November 2017. He featured on Enrique Iglesias’s smash single, Subeme La Radio alongside Sean Paul.

On sale now.