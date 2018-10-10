Little Kingdom pals plan a big trip to meet resort’s children

A new date has been set for some of children’s TV’s favourite characters to return to the Grand Theatre.

Ben And Holly’s Little Kingdom will be at the Church Street venue on March 30 and 31.

A spokesman said: “Holly is a young fairy princess (the daughter of King Thistle), who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan.

“Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings and he doesn’t do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird, he is never without his horn which he likes to toot a lot.

“They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure.”

In this stage show, the friends have fun and games cleaning Gaston’s messy cave, enjoy a trip to the Big World with tooth-fairy Nanny Plum, and plan a surprise birthday party for King Thistle, with songs and laughter thrown into the mix.

Tickets cost from £17.50, with premium seats available for £23.50. Call 01253 290190 to book.