Jodie gets ready to party in classic play

Stage star Jodie Prenger is set for a homecoming trip in her latest touring venture.

The Blackpool actress will head back to the Grand Theatre in the new year as part of a tour of comedy classic Abigail’s Party.

Jodie Prenger as Shirley Valentine

The celebrated comedy, by Mike Leigh, will tour the UK from January, and stops off in Jodie’s home town from March 11 to 16.

Jodie said: “Abigail’s Party is a true British classic and a real bucket list part for me.

“I’m thrilled to be involved in something so wonderful.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Her recent stage projects have included the one-woman tour of Shirley Valentine to rave reviews and starring in the new musical adaptation of Kay Mellor’s TV hit Fat Friends, which played the Grand and the Opera House respectively.

May this year marked the 10th anniversary of her winning TV talent search I’d Do Anything, which saw her cast as Nancy in a revival production of classic musical Oliver!.

Since then, she’s gone on to also play The Lady Of The Lake in Spamalot on the West End and touring, as Dolly in One Man Two Guvnors and Calamity Jane, among other roles.

A spokesman for the show said: “Beverly and her husband Laurence are throwing a party for their newlywed neighbours, Tony and Angela.

“Joining them is highly strung Susan who’s been banished from the party of her teenage daughter Abigail.

“Welcome to 1970’s suburbia and its heady mix of free-flowing cocktails, classic disco and cheese and pineapple sticks.”