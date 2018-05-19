Holly steps into the ruby slippers for stage debut

One of the singing stars of last year’s X Factor is off to see the wizard - heading the cast for the Opera House’s Christmas musical.

Series semi finalist Holly Tandy will play Dorothy in the new production of The Wizard of Oz, and she’ll be joined on the Yellow Brick Road by Radio Wave breakfast show host Scott Gallagher as the Cowardly Lion.

Radio Wave's Scott Gallaher as Smee in last year's Peter Pan A Musical Adventure at the Opera House. He returns in The Wizard Of Oz as the Cowardly Lion

The seasonal spectacular will once more be produced by Selladoor Family, the company behind last year’s staging of Peter Pan - A Musical Adventure at the Winter Gardens’ theatre, in a highly-acclaimed adaptation by the Royal Shakespeare Company and featuring all the favourite scenes from the movie, including classics such as We’re Off To See The Wizard, Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead!, If I Only Had A Brain and Over The Rainbow.

And sixteen-year-old Holly can’t wait to slip into the ruby slippers of the iconic musical role.

“I’m so excited to make my musical theatre debut at such an iconic venue; it’s going to be so good,” she said.

“I’ve never done anything like it before, but will be a good, light-hearted role to play. There is a bit of pressure to do the role right, but I’ll give it my all and people will hopefully think I’m a good actress.”

Lucy wowed audiences of The X Factor, with her debut audition hailed as a ‘show-stopping performance’ of Alicia Key’s If I Ain’t Got You.

She competed as one of Sharon Osbourne’s team of girls, and was the youngest contestant that year aged just 15 at the time.

Holly, who comes from Barnsley, hopes to get strong Northern support and is looking forward to her family and friends being able to join her on the epic stage journey.

And as a dog lover, with her own black Labrador Jess at home, Holly can’t wait to meet her co-stars - four-legged or otherwise.

“It is a good job I love dogs, although I’ll miss Jess as she’s a bit big to be my Toto,” she said.

“I’m so excited to find out who will be in the cast; naturally, friendships form when you’re working together and passionate about something.”

When a tornado whisks away a young Kansas farm girl, Dorothy, and her dog, Toto, to the merry old land of Oz, they learn that the only way to get back home is to ask for help from a great and powerful Wizard.

While on their quest they stumble across a Scarecrow in need of a brain, a Tin Man who desperately wants a heart and a Lion who could really do with some courage.

Together they begin a magical journey as they head off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Tickets are on sale now at www.wintergardensblack pool.co.uk from just £12.50.