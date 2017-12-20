First look at new Neverland

The first glimpse of the Opera House’s festive production Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure has been revealed.

The new photos capture some of the much-anticipated magic of the production, which officially opened last night and runs until January 7.

Maureen Nolan as Mrs Darling in Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure at the Opera House, Blackpool

In an unusual twist, Jennifer Ellison stars as the bad guy Captain Hook, opposite reality TV star Jake Quickenden as Peter Pan and alongside Blackpool’s own Maureen Nolan as Mrs Darling and Radio Wave breakfast host Scott Gallagher as Smee.

The show has been specially created from scratch for the Opera House in partnership with production company Selladoor.

It features classing and contemporary pop hits and retells the children’s literary classic in a new version.

The adults are joined by a cast of local children as the lost boys, and puppetry and shadow play are used to create many of JM Barrie’s classic magical moments from the original novel.

And there’s a further twist to the piece, where we first meet a grown-up Wendy with her own daughter Jane and Mrs Darling as they return to their home at the end of Second World War.

The adults each have their own recollections of a boy named Peter Pan and little Jane notices a shadow dancing round her nursery, before we’re whisked back in time to Edwardian England as the young Darling siblings recreate their Neverland adventures.

· Read entertainment writer Anna Cryer’s review of Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure online at www.blackpool gazette.co.uk today with more images in tomorrow’s paper.