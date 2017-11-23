Does reflective Jim Davidson regret bashing Blackpool now times have changed?

When comic Jim Davidson comes to Viva Blackpool on Wednesday, he may have a bit of grovelling to do.

More than 20 years ago, controversial Jim launched a feud with Blackpool claiming he’d never play a resort summer season again and wouldn’t bring his family here - going on a few years later to describe the town as a dump.

How times change, though, as this time he’s been booked having approached the Church Street cabaret venue asking them to host his show for the night - so maybe he’s changed his tune?

His latest tour 40 Years On is a ‘heartfelt a reflection on his controversial career’.

Jim casts an eye on the triumphs and tragedies following his breakthrough on New Faces in 1976 to winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Jim said: “I’m really enjoying sharing 40 Years On with audiences.

“The piece is an honest and raw reflection of my life over the last 40 years both in the spotlight and personally.

“Much of my life has been lived out with the nation watching, so what better way to set the record straight and hear the stories but from my perspective and in my own words.”

Jim has hosted prime time family TV shows including The Generation Game and Big Break, and has topped the bill in many theatres in London’s West End and across the UK - including those infamous Blackpool summer seasons.

Jim founded the British Forces Foundation in 2000 and his work with British service personnel has included five visits to the Falkland Islands and countless engagements across the world entertaining British troops.

Visit www.vivablackpool.com for details.

JIM DAVIDSON: 40 YEARS ON

Viva Blackpool, Church Street

Wednesday 29th November, 7.45pm

01253 297297