The Vengaboys are coming to Preston

Those who had their formative years in the late 90s and early 2000s will be fully aware what it means when the Vengabus is on its way.

Those of a younger generation may well recognise the catchy bubblegum-dance music, but not be aware of who, or what, the Vengaboys phenomenon is.

Luckily for those who fit into both categories above, the Dutch Eurodance outfit will be performing in Preston tonight with a limited number of tickets still available.

And if that is not excitement enough, they will be featuring at the ever-popular Bongo’s Bingo.

Raucous fun, outrageous prizes and cheesy dance music is guaranteed.

What a way to shake off those January blues with a few energetic rounds of bingo to the soundtrack of We Like to Party, Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom and We’re Going to Ibiza.

For ticket and booking information visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk