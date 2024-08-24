Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ferret's legendary event is back for its seventeenth year, as always: bigger and better than ever!

The original indoor turfed festival made its return to Lancashire this weekend for its 17th year.

After kicking off on Thursday and finishing tonight (Sunday August 25), Glastonferret 2024 has delivered four days filled with a massive live-music line-up of amazing acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in The Ferret music venue on Fylde Road, Preston, Glastonferret has been a wildly popular music event running for nearly two decades with many describing it as the ‘best weekend of the year’.

The crowds being entertained at Glastonferret | National World

Adding to the uniqueness of the indoor festival, real grass and hay bales have been installed throughout the whole inside of the venue.

Also on offer are guest craft ales, cider and summer drinks on tap; fantastic festival food vendors, DJ sessions and crafty stalls in the extended outdoor area; as well as late night after parties taking people through until the early hours.

Featuring a rich history of special guest headliners to local legends, outdoor DJ sessions, amazing merchandise with crafts and clothing, and delicious food and drinks, this festival is definitely not to be missed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xander Quirk (left) and James Hargreaves enjoy the fresh turf inside The Ferret, at the 17th annual Glastonferret | National World

Housed in a centuries-old mill building, The Ferret has been a 200-capacity live music venue since 2006 when it first opened as The Mad Ferret.

Since then, The Ferret (as it became known in 2014) has played host to thousands of live musicians, with hundreds performing every year - past visitors include IDLES, Ed Sheeran, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Buzzcocks & A Certain Ratio.

Surviving when other Preston venues have fallen by the wayside, The Ferret has recently seen investment in a new stage and sound system - attracting some of the most exciting names in touring live music

Matt Fawbert, The Ferret General Manager said: “The Ferret’s commitment to alternative culture in the City of Preston is unparalleled.

“We see it as our duty to champion new music, and to bring to Preston the kinds of artists that would rarely, if ever, be seen around these parts.”