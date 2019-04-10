We would like to invite you to nominate your school, students, teachers and support staff in the Lancashire Post Education Awards.

These awards, now in their seventh year, will celebrate primary and secondary education across central Lancashire.

The Lancashire Post is proud to announce the launch of the Education Awards 2019

The awards will showcase and celebrate the very best students, teachers, schools and employees in the area.

The campaign will recognise the achievements that schools and pupils make within the education sector on a daily basis.

There are twelve categories in total and they are:

- Primary School of the Year Award

- Secondary School of the Year Award

- Primary School Pupil of the Year Award

- Secondary School Pupil of the Year Award

- Sustainable School Award

- Sports Achievement Award

- Inspirational Teaching Award

- Unsung Hero Award

- Young Scientist/Engineer of the Year Award

- Performing Arts Award

- School Trips Award

- Health & Wellbeing Award

Each category has its own criteria for nomination, which you can see below.

We are inviting ALL schools to be actively involved and support these awards by nominating worthy candidates.

How do you nominate?

To nominate your school, pupil, teacher or member of staff couldn’t be easier, simply visit prestoneducationawards.co.uk and complete the online nomination form.

Alternatively, you can email your nomination to competitions@lep.co.uk . Closing date for nominations is Friday May 24th.

Your nomination should consist of your name and contact details, plus the name of the school/ person you are nominating and a brief explanation (in no more than 250 words) why they have been nominated and include their contact address and telephone number.

A panel of judges will examine all nominations and select shortlisted finalists in each category. All finalists will be invited to a prestigious presentation evening, where the winners, as chosen by the judges, will be announced.

The Awards Evening

The awards presentation evening will be at The Charter Theatre, Preston on Wednesday June 19th. So, if you are nominating, please remember this date for your diary!

It is now over to you to let us know who you would like to nominate for an award and be in with the chance of winning one of these prestigious titles.

We look forward to receiving your nominations! Good Luck!

Categories and Criteria

Secondary School of the Year Award

This award recognises a school for their positive contribution to the community, raising pupil achievement or collaborative work with other schools to raise standards and inspire learning.

Primary School of the Year Award sponsored by Preston North End FC

This award recognises a school for their positive contribution to the community, raising pupil achievement or collaborative work with other schools to raise standards and inspire learning.

Secondary School Pupil of the Year

Recognition of a pupil who has made an outstanding contribution, academic or otherwise. This pupil exerts a positive influence on other students, is approachable by staff and pupils alike and is happy to get involved in activities for the school. An all round good citizen for your school!

Primary School Pupil of the Year sponsored by Primary Teaching Services

Recognition of a pupil who has made an outstanding contribution, academic or otherwise. This pupil exerts a positive influence on other students, is approachable by staff and pupils alike and is happy to get involved in activities for the school. An all round good citizen for your school.

Inspirational Teaching Award sponsored by Westinghouse

This award recognises teachers who have made a significant contribution to the success of their students and provided an inspiration to children.

Sports Achievement Award sponsored by Myerscough College

Rewarding an individual or team for excelling in a particular sport or sports at school or through their dedication and commitment outside of school hours.

Sustainable School Award sponsored by Sainsbury’s

This category recognises schools that have developed environmental awareness and sustainable development education across all the curriculum areas and the life of the school

Young Scientist/Engineer of the Year sponsored by BAE Systems

This award will recognise an individual who has displayed outstanding achievement, or improvement, in science or engineering.

Unsung Hero Award sponsored by Monkhouse

The focus is on paying tribute to those who make a significant contribution to the school community behind the scenes and have a positive impact on day-to-day life.

Performing Arts Award sponsored by Blackpool Grand Theatre

This award will recognise the exceptional talent of a pupil involved in any aspect of the creative arts and digital industries including fashion, photography, graphic design, performing arts, music, media, fine art, and digital production.

Health & Wellbeing Award sponsored by Hope Education

This award recognises a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle, incorporating a positive approach to exercise, nutrition and general wellbeing for students, staff and families.

School Trips Award sponsored by Lowther Pavillion

This award recognises educational visits that have empowered a student to discover a new way of learning. Consideration will be given to new experiences, involvement of students from varying abilities and backgrounds, bonding experiences, contribution to development and confidence, as well as the delivery of learning objectives and increased enthusiasm.