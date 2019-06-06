Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Book Club, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Monday, June 10

The Continental Book Club meets on the second Monday of every month in the Snug. All are welcomed and entry is free. Works by Jane Austen, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Isabel Allende, Kazuo Ishiguro, and many more have been read and discussed by the group since it started in 2009. At each meeting books are recommended, all those mentioned are put forward and everyone can have a vote. See www.newcontinental.net for more details.

The Standish Stitchers, St Laurence’s Church, Chorley, Tuesday, June 11

Are you inspired by beautiful imagery and colour? Keen to learn modern and traditional craft methods? Join new weekly group The Standish Stitchers for inspiration and demos. Meetings begin on Tuesday at 6.30pm and it’s just a £1 suggested donation. Email standishstitchers@stlaurencechorley.co.uk.

Honeyblood, The Ferret , Fylde Road, Preston, Wednesday, June 12

To mark their third album, Scottish female duo and lo-fi indie rockers Honeyblood are embarking on their biggest UK tour. Their music is woven with mysterious themes of illusion and deception - being hoodwinked never felt so exciting! Tickets are available online from www.skiddle.com and cost £12.50 plus booking fee. Minimum age 14.

Sparkling Wines & Champagne, Holiday Inn, Preston, Thursday, June 13

The French arguably make the best sparkling wine in the world – Champagne, but their new world competitors are catching up fast. On this fantastic evening with the Lancashire Wine School you’ll taste a wide range of sparkling wines from around the globe plus non-vintage and vintage Champagne. See www.thelancashirewineschool.com.

Family History Fridays, Lancashire Archives, Bow Lane, Preston, Friday, June 14

Each month, Lancashire Archives opens its doors for a free day of family history.

At each session there will be talks, advice and help with archivists and members of the Preston Branch of the Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society on hand. Plus there will be Getting To Know sessions and a family history surgery. This month’s topic is ‘Our ancestors’ Lancashire school days’ and the public searchroom will also be available your own research. Open 9.30am-5pm you can call 01772 533039 or see www.lancashire.gov.uk/archives for more details.