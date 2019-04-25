Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Our Town, Chorley Little Theatre, Monday, April 29 until Sat, May 4

Birth, death and everything in between. One of the all-time great American plays, Our Town reveals the lives of the citizens of the small town Grover’s Corner between 1901 and 1913. Looking back from 1938 we follow George and Emily as they leave school, get married and expand their families. With love, and loss, heartbreak and hope, this groundbreaking play presents three snapshots of everyday life at the start of the last century. See www.chorleylittletheatre.com for more.

Beauty Party, The Space Centre, Pedders Lane, Ashton, Tuesday, April 30

The Space Centre are throwing a Beauty Party and you’re invited! They will share with you the latest trends, top tips and beauty secrets whilst you relax, unwind and take a little ‘me-time’. Booking costs £10 with all proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle on the night going to Space. Call 01772 769391.

Browsholme Hall Open Days & Tours, Clitheroe Road, Clitheroe, from Wednesday, May 1

Head to Browsholme for an informative and entertaining guided tour of the hall, explore the beautiful gardens and grounds or simply visit the Tithe Barn tea room for a light lunch or one of their home made cakes. The delicious ‘5 mile menu’ is always a hit with visitors. Just four miles from Clitheroe they are open every Wednesday from May 1 to October 9, 11.30am-4pm. Hall tours take place at noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm and cost from £9 per adult. Parking and admission to gardens and tea room is free. Call 01254 827160 or see www.browsholme.com to book.

World of Wine, Preston Holiday Inn, Thursday, May 2

Finally get to grips with France! At this tasting the Lancashire Wine School will decode French wines and give you the keys to understanding where they use the most common grape varieties. The next time you go shopping for French wine you will understand the regions and how this effects the flavours you will encounter. Book at www.thelancashirewineschool.com.

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, Black-pool Grand Theatre, Friday, May 3

The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club presents four top comedians to make you LOL! Joining Keith Carter as Nige, Lee Kyle and Damion Larkin, Jay Handley (pictured) meditates on single life in his 20s, finding love in his 30s, politics, religion and his bemusement at the modern world, all in a trademark relaxed almost zen-like style. Book at www.lolcomedyclubs.co.uk.