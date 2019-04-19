Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Knitted Bible Exhibition, St. Michael and All Angels Church, Ashton-on Ribble, from Wednesday, April 24

This mobile exhibition consists of 230 handmade knitted figures along with 180 animals and scenery depicting stories from the Bible. Also on show will be an exhibition of Bibles plus a Vintage Craft Bazaar, Knitting for Charity information, quiz sheets and Bible Story Time. For further details call 01772 731191.

Edith Rigby Guided Tour, Winckley Square, Preston, Wednesday, April 24

Would you like to discover more about the life of Edith Rigby, Preston’s most famous suffragette? Join Judy, a Friend of Winckley Square Tour Guide for a guided walk with a difference, around Winckley Square and beyond. Hear about Edith’s time in prison and how she and many more women who wanted the vote were subjected to the ‘Cat and Mourse Act’. The free walk begins in the gardens at 10am, register online via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

World of Wine, Holiday Inn, Preston, Thursday, April 25

If you want to get a taste of what’s on offer at The Lancashire Wine School, then join them for an introductory look at the wonderfully diverse and quirky world of wine. You will taste at least six locally sourced wines and gain many pointers to enhance your appreciation of wine. Tickets cost £25. To book and for more information head online to www.thelancashirewineschool.com.

Big Up North, The Dukes, Lancaster, Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27

Next week, Ludus Dance present performances that ‘big up’ the diverse and exciting range of high quality dance theatre talent on our doorstep. The Friday will see an exciting night of fresh, original performance from emerging professional artists while community, school and youth groups take over on the Saturday. Visit www.dukes-lancaster.org

Lancastrians, Plungington Community Centre, Brook Street, Preston, from Friday, April 26

Lancastrians is a new play made using the real words of 500 people interviewed about living in Lancashire. Three actors will take you on a whistle-stop tour of the county, playing a multitude of characters in a variety of locations, creating a snapshot of Lancashire life. From the familiar to the extraordinary, Lancastrians captures the essence of everyday life in our county. Opening next Friday until Sunday, April 28, you can book via www.junction8theatre.co.uk, tickets cost £10 and Lancashire-inspired food and drink will be available.