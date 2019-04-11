Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Lancastrians, Chorley Town Hall, from Tuesday, April 16

A new play about Lancashire is touring the county this spring. Lancastrians features the words of some of the 500 people interviewed by Chorley-based Junction 8 Theatre. Their stories and thoughts will be told by three actors, including Lancaster-based Roberta Kerr. See www.junction8theatre.co.uk.

Tokyo Jo’s Reunion, Evoque, Church Street, Preston, Thursday, April 18

Back in August 1990, Preston was introduced to ‘The Ultimate Discotheque’ - Tokyo Jo’s, a 1,800 state of the art nightclub. Held in the same building now known as Evoque, you will be able to dance the night away and reminisce about the top bar, the iconic bridge, sticky carpets and all the fun and frolics from back in the day. Some of the original Tokes DJ’s will be there plus classic drinks and a night of chart and party dance anthems from the era of Tokyo Jo’s, 1990-2004. Dress to impress from 9pm. See www.facebook.com/TokyoJosPreston for more.

Easter at Rufford, near Ormskirk, Friday, April 19

Rufford Old Hall is a fine Tudor building, the home to stories of romance, wealth and 500 years of Hesketh family history - and this spring at Rufford you can search for clues to a find tasty treat. You’ll need to explore around every corner, search the woods and follow the garden paths to get the chocolaty prize. Taking place Friday, 19 to Monday, April 22, 11am–4pm. Normal admission charges apply plus £2.50 per trail. For more details see www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rufford-old-hall.

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Winckley Square, Preston, Saturday, April 20

Meet Alice and follow her on a magical trail as she’s faced with magic potions, a speedy (and very confused) White Rabbit and lots of adventure. £12 per child, adults £5 via www.skiddle.com.

Easter Pop Up Shop, Polka Pops, Church Street, Ribchester, Saturday, April 20

Polka Pops are once again opening their doors this time with an ‘Easter Treats Pop Up Shop’. There will be Easter cake pops, cake pop bouquets, cakelings and a selection of alcoholic and non alcoholic cake balls, brownies and blondies on offer. Open from 10am, see www.polkapops.co.uk for more details.