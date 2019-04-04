Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Painting for Pleasure Classes, Preston and Garstang, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at the Arts Centre in Garstang on Mondays and at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Stuart Maconie, The Dukes, Lancaster, Thursday, April 11

Bestselling writer and prolific broadcaster, Stuart Maconie returns to The Dukes next week to tell how he retraced the steps of the Jarrow marchers. On the 80th anniversary of the famous Jarrow Crusade, Stuart walked the same 300 miles from Jarrow to London and found a divided, complex country that echoed 1936 in many ways. He has since written a book about his experience - Jarrow: Road To The Deep South - and will talk about his enlightening journey when he appears in Lancaster. To book tickets priced from£13.50, call 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Wild Families: Fairy Tale Adventure, Brockholes, Friday, April 12

Do you believe in fairy tales? Join Brockholes for fun filled fairy tale activities for all the family in their magical woodlands. Tickets start at £5, under twos free. See www.brockholes.org.

Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Club, Clitheroe Rugby Club, Friday, April 12

This pre-fest gig brings international Slovakian trumpeter Lukas Oravec to the UK with his high quality band, formed by Lukas in 2012, which has won several Slovak awards and often performs alongside European jazz luminaries. Tickets cost £12 and are available online at www.thegrandvenue.co.uk.

Tomahawk & Mini Axe Throwing, Cuerden Valley Park, Saturday, April 13

Used by Native American Indians and the Colonial Europeans as a tool and weapon, the Tomahawk head was originally based on a Royal Navy boarding axe and was often used as a trade item for food or provisions. Great fun and very addictive, you can have a go at throwing a few next week. Suitable for ages 10 plus it costs £10 for 30 minutes for two people, extra people £5 each. See www.facebook.com/WoodSageOutdoor/ for more details.