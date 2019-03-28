Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Card Crafting with Kathy, Savick Library, Ashton, Monday, April 1

Join experienced crafter Kathy as she guides you through creating Easter cards. Kathy will provide some examples to inspire your creativity. To cover the cost of materials and a brew, a donation of just 50p is requested. Booking essential, call 0300 123 6703 to reserve a place.

Charlie Landsborough, Guild Hall, Preston, Wednesday, April 3

Country Music Association’s Hall of Fame Star Charlie Landsborough is travelling the country with his ‘Farewell Tour of Britain’. Charlie is well known for keeping concert goers enthralled with his heartfelt and telling lyrics and his very human anecdotes. Book online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.

Feast of Fiddles, The Atkinson Theatre, Southport, Thursday, April 4

This is the 25th year Feast of Fiddles has been touring and the fiddle line-up reads like a ‘whose who’ of the nation’s folk violinists - a band of friends that puts on a show of huge dynamic range performed with passion, joy and a liberal dose of fun. The band have certainly gained many fans over the years including the BBC’s Mark Radcliife who described them as “Britain’sfiddling supergroup”. Tickets are available on-line at www.theatkinson.co.uk or call 01704533333. More information about Friends of Folk can be found at www.friendsoffolk.org.uk.

Plant Fair, Hoghton Tower, Saturday, April 6

Take a visit to talk to top plant nurseries with something special for every garden. Open 10am-4pm, entry to the fair and gardens is just £1 per person. Guided tours will be available and the tea room will be open,

Outspoken Jazz, Landmark, St Mary’s Street North, Preston, Saturday, April 6

Shout at Cancer is a newly founded charity dedicated to helping people rebuild their lives after laryngectomy. This Outspoken Jazz Night, organised by Shout at Cancer and Peter Edwards Trio, is in collaboration with The Repeat Beat Poet and Bruce Sherfield (spoken word) featuring La Verne Williams (Soprano) and our participants who had their voice box surgically removed. Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased fromwww.shoutatcancer.org.