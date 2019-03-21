Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Painting for Pleasure Classes, Preston and Garstang, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course - then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at the Arts Centre in Garstang on Mondays and at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Lancaster On Film (U), The Dukes, Lancaster, Monday, March 25

Extraordinary treasures from the Lancaster of yesteryear will be revealed when The Dukes welcomes back the North West Film Archive with their collections of professional and amateur footage exploring life in the city over the past century. There will be two chances to see Lancaster On Film (U) at 2pm and 7.30pm. The afternoon screening is part of a programme of events for people living with dementia, their families and friends – A Life More Ordinary – though everyone is welcome. To book, visit www.dukes-lancaster.org or call 01524 598500.

Valuation Day, Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe on Tuesday, March 26

Adam Schoon, best known for sharing his expertise on BBC TV’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’ will be the star of this Antiques & Valuation Day in the heart of the Forest of Bowland. Following a private tour of the Hall with owners Robert and Amanda Parker there will be a presentation by Adam including a question and answer session on collecting

antiques, their preservation and display. Booking is essential via www.browsholme.com. Tickets are £40.

The Great British Pub, Savick Library, Ashton, Tuesday, March 26

Join local historian and Chair of the Friends of Fleetwood Museum, Richard Gillingham, as he celebrates the history of The British Pub. There will be great images and lots of anecdotes. This will be a popular talk so reserve your place by popping in to the library at 6 Birkdale Drive, or call 0300 123 6703.

Cold Flame, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Thursday, March 28

This Jethro Tull tribute show as performed by Cold Flame over the last 22 years, has seen the band headline indoor and outdoor shows, rock festivals and blues clubs both across the UK as well as in mainland Europe. They have now gained the reputation as one of the leading Jethro Tull tribute acts.