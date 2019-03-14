Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Heart of Darkness, The Dukes, Lancaster, from Tuesday, March 19

Live performance and digital technology combine to present a bold retelling of a classic novel at Lancaster’s Dukes theatre next week.Joseph Conrad’s influential and timely novel, Heart of Darkness, will be retold as a journey of a black woman through wartorn Europe. The play explores a forsaken landscape lost to the destructive lust for power and emerges as a tale for our time. Staged from March 19-23, Heart of Darkness is suitable for anyone aged 14 plus. Tickets start at £14 from the box office on 01524 598500 or online at www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Carpentry Study Day, Mere Brow Village Hall, Wednesday, March 20

Hosted by the Heritage Trust for the North West and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund as part of the Bank Hall Project, this two day course is suitable for those with very little knowledge or practical ability concerning carpentry. Find the full details at www.facebook.com/pg/bankhall/events.

Seann Walsh, Darwen Library Theatre, Wednesday, March 20

Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and the self-dubbed “Lie-In King”, Seann Walsh is back on tour. This disheveled, fiery, animated, fiercely idle, millennial man child is one of best live comedians to have come out of the UK. See him on stage next week, tickets are £16.50 via www.darwenlibrarytheatre.com.

Sparkling Wines and Champagne, Holiday Inn, Preston, Thursday, March 21

The French arguably make the best sparkling wine in the world – Champagne, but their new world competitors are catching up fast. Join the Lancashire Wine School next Thursday to taste a wide range of sparkling wines from around the globe from countries such as New Zealand, Australia, California England, and of course Champagne. The workshop costs £30 and includes nibbles. Book online at www.thelancashirewineschool.com.

Free Witch Tours with Janey, Samlesbury Hall, Sunday, March 24

The witch of Samlesbury is here! Will she spook you with her grizzly tales of witches and legends? Join the hilarious Janey as she tells the gruesome tales of Samlesbury Hall – great for all the family. Tours begin in the Great Hall at 11am and 2pm. For full details head online to www.samlesburyhall.co.uk.