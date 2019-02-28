Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Painting for Pleasure Classes, St George’s Hall, Lune Street, Preston, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you have ever wanted to paint in watercolour, charcoal or pastels, or feel you would benefit from a refresher course, then look no further than these informative classes. With a different theme every week, next Tuesday and Friday are all about ‘Mountain Scenes’. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

CLOUDS Harp Quartet, The Harris, Preston, Wednesday, March 6

Returning for another year, the popular Harris Live performances continue next Wednesday with CLOUDS Harp Quartet. As individuals, all four members of CLOUDS are established as soloists, chamber and orchestral musicians. They recently performed at Manchester Jazz Festival where they received a standing ovation for Esther Swift’s new commission ‘Light Gatherer’. The quartet have received rave reviews from London Jazz and Jazzwise magazine for their captivating performance and original music. Tickets are £8, see www.prestonguildcity.co.uk.

Rachel Parris, The Dukes, Lancaster, Thursday, March 7

Rachel Parris is making a popular return to The Dukes next week. Packed with stand-up, song, sketch and the inevitable sideways swipe at society, Rachel’s show features some of the best bits from her trademark comic anthems. Tickets are £14, contact 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Bryan, The Ditch & The Wardrobe, Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre, Friday, March 8

Lancashire Women Players are back and hoping to raise funds for Lancashire Women charity on International Women’s Day with the third edition to their production of ‘Bryan, The Ditch and The Wardrobe’. Tickets are £7.50 online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/civicartscentre.

Lancashire Cat Club Show, Robin Park Sports Centre, Wigan, Saturday, March 9

The Lancashire Cat Club is holding their 71st Annual Championship Cat Show next weekend. On show will be over 300 pedigree cats of all breeds and many household pet cats. There will also be many stalls from both trade and cat clubs. Public admission is from 12.30pm at the sports centre on Loire Drive, New Town, Wigan WN5 0UH. For more information head to the website www.lancashirecatclub.co.uk or call 0161 436 4807.