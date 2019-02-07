Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Terry O’Toole’s Painting Classes Annual Exhibition, Garstang Arts Centre, from Tuesday, February 12

Terry O’Toole’s Painting Classes invite you to view their Annual Exhibition - now in it’s tenth year. Held at the Garstang Arts Centre on Croston Road the free exhibiiton is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until March 7. You can find out more about the classes at www.painting-classes-uk.net.

Self Publishing Information Day, Barton Grange, Brock, Wednesday, February 13

If you’ve ever thought about turning your written work into a book but don’t know where to start, this event is for you. Self publishing experts Anna and Lucy, from Lancaster-based Scotforth Books, will be on hand to explain how you can realise your publishing dreams – and there isn’t much they don’t know between them about making books! This free events takes place 11am-3pm. You can find more details at www.bartongrange.co.uk.

World of Wine, Holiday Inn, Preston, Thursday, February 14

Welcome to the wonderful world of wine with the Lancashire Wine School. This time they are looking at Italy, a nation that loves its food and accompanies it with many exciting wines. Discover Barolo, Amarone and Chianti from classic regions. Book at www.thelancashire

wineschool.com, tickets £25.

Love Folk Festival 2019, The Atkinson, Southport, Friday, February 15 and Saturday, February 16

The fifth annual Love Folk Festival returns to Southport for a weekend long celebration featuring new, upcoming and traditional folk music. Join The Atkinson for the little festival with the big heart. Mawkin (pictured) will be appearing on Saturday from 2.15pm. For a full line-up see www.theatkinson.co.uk.

Greatest Show For Families, The Grand, Clitheroe, Saturday, February 16

Fans of ‘The Greatest Showman’ are being invited to ‘roll up’ and see Hugh Jackman’s hit musical bought to life by a talented troop of singers and dancers. The cast of 10 will take lucky ticket holders on an immersive journey through songs of the Box Office smash, as well as songs from other musical favourites including Wicked, Moulin Rouge, Hairspray and many more Disney classics. With dazzling costumes, live singing and incredible choreography, this show is a hit for all ages young and old. Tickets start at £16 for under 18s via www.thegrandvenue.co.uk.