Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Guided Walks and Talks, Winckley Square, Preston, Wednesday, February 6

Would you like to learn more about your local heritage? Join the Friends of Winckley Square for a free guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian Square. You’ll see examples of period architecture and hear about lives of some of the square’s former residents. Booking is required, email Louise.mor@groundwork.org.uk, orcall 07849 069577 .Tours are wheelchair accessible and begin in the centre of the gardens at 2pm.

Jes Stretton, Harris Museum & Art Gallery, Preston, Wednesday, February 6

Back for 2019, Harris Live presents five eclectic musical performances with a range of genres to suit all tastes. Next Wednesday Jess Stretton will be wowing audiences with her unique vocal style and funky stage presence. Catch her from 7.30pm, tickets are £8 online at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Brush Calligraphy Workshop, Barton Grange, Brock, Thursday, February 7

Brush calligraphy is gaining in popularity, and is fun to do. As well as writing on paper it can also be used on other porous surfaces like terracotta or wood/MDF. During this workshop you will learn the basics of the alphabet and create your own masterpiece. Book online at www.bartongrange.co.uk.

Family History Fridays, Lancashire Archives, Bow Lane, Preston, Friday, February 8

Each month Lancashire Archives open their doors for a free day of family history. At each session there will be advice and help with your family history queries from members of the Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society, plus Getting To Know sessions, a family history surgery and archivists on hand to help. Monthly talks also take place with February’s entitled ‘By his tattoos you shall know him – tracking down an elusive great uncle’.

Open 10am-5pm, you can call 01772 533039 or see www.lancashire.gov.uk/archives for more details.

Chinese New Year 2019: Year of the Pig, Harris Museum & Art Gallery, Preston, Saturday, February 9

Celebrate the Year of the Pig with the Confucius Institute at the Harris with free events for all ages. It will be a fun-packed, family-friendly day with plenty of things to see and do. No booking is required, just drop in, 11am-3.30pm.See www.harrismuseum.org.uk for more details.