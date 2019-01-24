Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

A Chump At Oxford (U), The Dukes, Lancaster, Monday, January 28

Laurel & Hardy return to The Dukes cinema to launch the new season of dementia friendly screenings. A Chump At Oxford (U) is screened as part of The Dukes A Life More Ordinary(ALMO) programme which aims to improve the lives of people with dementia and memory loss, and their friends and families, though everyone is welcome. The film sees Laurel & Hardy as street sweepers who accidentally capture a bank robber and are rewarded with an Oxford University education. Tickets start at £5.50 with free admission for one friend. Visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Painting for Pleasure Classes, St George’s Hall, Lune Street, Preston, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you have ever wanted to paint in watercolour, charcoal or pastels, or feel you would benefit from a refresher course, then look no further. With these social, informative art classes you will be amongst a small group in a relaxing atmosphere with no pressure. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Preston Book Group, Town House, Friargate Preston, Tuesday, January 29

Preston Book Group are a friendly group who meet on the last Tuesday of each month at Town House Coffee and Brew Bar. This month they will be discussing ‘The Diary of a Bookseller’ by Shaun Bythell. Cakes and treats will also be available. See www.facebook.com/PrestonBookGroup for more.

Fine Art Photography Masterclass, Hoghton Tower, Wednesday, January 30

Join the amazing husband and wife creative team Luke and Mandy for an exciting masterclass in fine art photography using the latest Sony cameras and lenses in the Grade I listed Hoghton Tower. With exclusive access to the 16th century manor house, you will use the latest full frame cameras and lighting to learn new techniques and four key topics to create distinctive fine art fashion photographs. Book online at www.wilkinson.co.uk.

Museum of the Moon, Harris Museum, Preston, from Saturday, February 2

The Harris is delighted to announce a totally unique visitor experience - a giant moon! The installation combines lunar imagery, moonlight and a

surround sound composition by composer Dan Jones. Open until February 24, there will be a full programmme of events. See www.harrismuseum.org.uk for full details.