Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Spring Floral Demonstration, Myerscough College, Monday, January 21

Put some colour in the dreary months with a floral demonstration class at Myerscough College, Bilsborrow. Eight individual designs will be showcased encompassing the theme of spring. Tickets are just £5 and can be purchased from the finance team at Myerscough College, call 01995 642138.

Cinema Workshop, The Peoples Production Lab, 55 Guildhall Street, Preston, Wednesday, January 23

They Eat Culture is partnering with educational organisation Into Film to deliver this consultation workshop for people aged 16-19. No experience is necessary, just a love of film and an interest in learning about cinema. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com, email ppl@theyeatculture.org for more.

Stay over with the Spirits, Samlesbury Hall, Friday, January 25

Are you willing to sit in the haunted rooms alone? Join Gordon Walsh as he guides you through the famously ghostly hall and spooky grounds as you hunt for ghosts. There will be interactive group sessions, including table tipping and glass moving. Taking place from 7pm until midnight the night costs £48 and includes a warm supper of soup and sandwiches, plus teas and coffees. Minimum age 18. More details at www.samlesburyhall.co.uk.

Robinson Crusoe, Playhouse Theatre, Preston, from Friday, January 25

Sparkle Productions returns to the Playhouse for two nights only with their seventh pantomime to date, Robinson Crusoe. With adventure, romance, beautiful costumes and scenery and energetic dance routines it’s a new year treat for all the family. Tickets are £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk.

Burns Night Themed Murder Mystery, Hoghton Tower, Saturday, January 26

Murder Mystery synopsis: a Burns supper and special auction is being held at Castle Mcdonald but the body of well known collector Ann O’Tate is discovered before the night can get underway. Was, this a tragic accident or did someone deliberately bring the hammer down on Ann and bid her goodbye? Join Hoghton Tower this January for another of their highly popular Murder Mystery nights. The evening costs £32 per person and includes a two course meal and the entire Murder Mystery experience package.Head to www.hoghtontower.co.uk for full details.